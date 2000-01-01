|
Re: What if Generations was to move on from mainly G1?
Oh please god yes.
If you're a BW fan, you've had a couple bones tossed your way. Except Rhinox, Waspinator, and Rattrap were already... five years ago?
If you're an Armada fan, you've had basically two toys.
If you're anything else, nah.
It's one thing to kind of keep things where you know your primary sales are. And if that's G1, fine.
But it's G1 over, and over, and over again, and somehow THAT MUCH G1 isn't enough for the trukk not munky crowd...