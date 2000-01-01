Today, 11:50 AM #1 TNG Hot Rod did nothing wrong Join Date: Dec 2019 Location: Calgary Posts: 21 What if Generations was to move on from mainly G1? Imma probs piss off the Truck not monkey, Unicron Trilogy hating, Michael Bay despising fans, but what if Generations started to move on from focusing mainly on G1?



Not saying that we stop getting G1 just switch it up. We have had mainly G1 characters interpreted in Generations with some other characters sprinkled in here and there. So what if that were switched. Instead we get like Beast Wars character interpretations with G1 sprinkled in.



Like I totally agree G1 is the foundation to Transformers so we can't get rid of it ever, but for being called Generations it sure those only really focus on one Generation of Transformers. Like I said I know I'll piss off or rub the wrong way a couple of hardcore G1 fans, but i think after almost 2 decades of reiterations of G1 characters its time to give some love to the rest of the series which make up Transformers plus I doubt it will get any more G1 accurate than Earthrise and Masterpiece.



Stay safe everyone!😊 Today, 11:55 AM #2 RNSrobot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 2,343 Re: What if Generations was to move on from mainly G1? Oh please god yes.



If you're a BW fan, you've had a couple bones tossed your way. Except Rhinox, Waspinator, and Rattrap were already... five years ago?



If you're an Armada fan, you've had basically two toys.



If you're anything else, nah.



It's one thing to kind of keep things where you know your primary sales are. And if that's G1, fine.



But it's G1 over, and over, and over again, and somehow THAT MUCH G1 isn't enough for the trukk not munky crowd...

