Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page What if Generations was to move on from mainly G1?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
TNG
Hot Rod did nothing wrong
TNG's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 21
What if Generations was to move on from mainly G1?
Imma probs piss off the Truck not monkey, Unicron Trilogy hating, Michael Bay despising fans, but what if Generations started to move on from focusing mainly on G1?

Not saying that we stop getting G1 just switch it up. We have had mainly G1 characters interpreted in Generations with some other characters sprinkled in here and there. So what if that were switched. Instead we get like Beast Wars character interpretations with G1 sprinkled in.

Like I totally agree G1 is the foundation to Transformers so we can't get rid of it ever, but for being called Generations it sure those only really focus on one Generation of Transformers. Like I said I know I'll piss off or rub the wrong way a couple of hardcore G1 fans, but i think after almost 2 decades of reiterations of G1 characters its time to give some love to the rest of the series which make up Transformers plus I doubt it will get any more G1 accurate than Earthrise and Masterpiece.

Stay safe everyone!😊
TNG is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:55 AM   #2
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,343
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: What if Generations was to move on from mainly G1?
Oh please god yes.

If you're a BW fan, you've had a couple bones tossed your way. Except Rhinox, Waspinator, and Rattrap were already... five years ago?

If you're an Armada fan, you've had basically two toys.

If you're anything else, nah.

It's one thing to kind of keep things where you know your primary sales are. And if that's G1, fine.

But it's G1 over, and over, and over again, and somehow THAT MUCH G1 isn't enough for the trukk not munky crowd...
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Megatron COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Prime First Edition Deluxe Class Cliffjumper
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers MAGNABOSS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #1
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers TRIPREDACUS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #2
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech BT-13 Shockwave Laserwave evil Mazda RX-8 Diecast Japan
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.