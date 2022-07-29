Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,698

Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxe & Leader Class Toys Found At Walmart



Attention collectors! 2005 Boards member*wreckgar39*has just shared photographic proof of his sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxe & Leader Class*toys at physical Walmart stores. The Walmart exclisive Velocitron Deluxe class IDW Blurr, Burn Out, Clampdown, Road Rocket and Cosmos, together with Leader class RID Universe Scourge were found at*Valley View Walmart* in Virginia. Time to check your nearest Walmart stores, specially if you weren’t lucky to get a pre-order during the recent Walmart Collectors Con online event. Happy hunting!



