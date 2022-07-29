Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxe & Leader Class Toys Found At Walmart


Attention collectors! 2005 Boards member*wreckgar39*has just shared photographic proof of his sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxe &#38; Leader Class*toys at physical Walmart stores. The Walmart exclisive Velocitron Deluxe class IDW Blurr, Burn Out, Clampdown, Road Rocket and Cosmos, together with Leader class RID Universe Scourge were found at*Valley View Walmart* in Virginia. Time to check your nearest Walmart stores, specially if you weren’t lucky to get a pre-order during the recent Walmart Collectors Con online event. Happy hunting! &#160;

The post Transformers Legacy Velocitron Deluxe & Leader Class Toys Found At Walmart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



