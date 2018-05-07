|
Netflix?s The Toys That Made Us Facebook Live Announcement Featuring G1 Unicron Proto
Netflixs well-received series*The Toys That Made Us
*have made a Facebook Live transmission announcement, and it was promoted with an awesome image of the G1 Unicron Prototype.* It was a nice surprise to see this great piece of Transformers history. As you may know, there were plans for a G1 Unicron toy back in the day, but it never came to be produced. The image was shared via The Toys That Made Us Facebook
*for their upcoming Facebook Live with their staff. “Tomorrow at 4pm PT / 7pm ET – we’re going LIVE on Facebook as #TTTMU Staff shares some » Continue Reading.
