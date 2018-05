IDW Transformers Comics On Sale At Comixology

You now have a chance to buy IDW Transformers comics for a great price. Digital comic provider* Comixology* is having a big IDW*Transformers*titles sale, which includes TPB and single issues of: Transformers Windblade: The Last City (Collects both the four-issue and seven-issue Windblade mini-series). Dark Cybertron Vol. 1 and 2 Transformers: Last Stand of the Wreckers Collected Edition Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye* Vol. 1 to 10 Transformers: Optimus Prime*Vol. 1 and 2 Transformers: Robots In Disguise / The Transformers* Vol. 1 to 10 Transformers: Till All Are One Vol. 1 and 2 Transformers: Lost Light Issues #1 to #15 » Continue Reading. The post IDW Transformers Comics On Sale At Comixology appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM