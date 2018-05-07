Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Transformers Comics On Sale At Comixology
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,221
IDW Transformers Comics On Sale At Comixology


You now have a chance to buy IDW Transformers comics for a great price. Digital comic provider*Comixology*is having a big IDW*Transformers*titles sale, which includes TPB and single issues of: Transformers Windblade: The Last City (Collects both the four-issue and seven-issue Windblade mini-series). Dark Cybertron Vol. 1 and 2 Transformers: Last Stand of the Wreckers Collected Edition Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye* Vol. 1 to 10 Transformers: Optimus Prime*Vol. 1 and 2 Transformers: Robots In Disguise / The Transformers* Vol. 1 to 10 Transformers: Till All Are One Vol. 1 and 2 Transformers: Lost Light Issues #1 to #15 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers Comics On Sale At Comixology appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER RARE QUAKE MOSC MISB sealed Targetmaster
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMER GEN 1 DINOBOT SLUDGE BRONTAUSORUS REX DINOSAUR 1984
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMER GEN 1 DINOBOT SNARL DINOSAUR 1984
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMERS G1 OVERLORD MIB MISB D-307 POWERMASTER GODMASTER 1988
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMERS G1 CASSETTE LOT OF 6
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMERS STAR SABER
Transformers
Transformers G1 Minibots Lot Wheelie Cliffjumper Brawn Windcharger Gears Huffer
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.