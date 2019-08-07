|
New Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Flip Racers Whirl
2005 Boards member*TheBeastman brought our attention to a Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Flip Racers Whirl toy listed on Amazon
*we haven’t seen before. This is a small curious Whirl toy which has a car alt mode but with helicopter blades on top. While the Amazon listing only showed images of the alt mode, 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*was able to buy it and share in-hand images for us. As with other Flip Racers figures, you can transform Whirl just by lifting the alt mode. It’s a nice surprise since we didn’t see this toy previously, even at Toy Fair or Comic-Con. Click » Continue Reading.
