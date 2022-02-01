Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 10:59 PM   #1
skyshadow
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Milton, Ontario
Posts: 174
Recommendation shelfs to store Titan Class in boxes
A different kind of Transformers related question.


I have 5 Titan Class figures (not including the smaller Predaking box) and have been having trouble finding a decent sized, but affordable bookcase/shelf to store and display them in.


I would appreciate some insights and recommendation from collectors who have done this.


Some additional info; I have 2 Laiva bookshelves from Ikea, but the Titan boxes will not fit as the boxes are taller and wider than the shelf space.


I've measured the boxes and the dimensions are W=61cm, L=30cm, H=37cm.
