Recommendation shelfs to store Titan Class in boxes A different kind of Transformers related question.





I have 5 Titan Class figures (not including the smaller Predaking box) and have been having trouble finding a decent sized, but affordable bookcase/shelf to store and display them in.





I would appreciate some insights and recommendation from collectors who have done this.





Some additional info; I have 2 Laiva bookshelves from Ikea, but the Titan boxes will not fit as the boxes are taller and wider than the shelf space.





I've measured the boxes and the dimensions are W=61cm, L=30cm, H=37cm.

