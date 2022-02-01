|
Recommendation shelfs to store Titan Class in boxes
A different kind of Transformers related question.
I have 5 Titan Class figures (not including the smaller Predaking box) and have been having trouble finding a decent sized, but affordable bookcase/shelf to store and display them in.
I would appreciate some insights and recommendation from collectors who have done this.
Some additional info; I have 2 Laiva bookshelves from Ikea, but the Titan boxes will not fit as the boxes are taller and wider than the shelf space.
I've measured the boxes and the dimensions are W=61cm, L=30cm, H=37cm.