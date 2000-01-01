Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:16 PM
Paco Grande
Fans Toys Dinobots
Hello,

Fans Toys Masterpiece scale Dinobots in excellent like new condition. Smoke and pet free home. Figures transformed less than 5 times each. Figures include all packaging, instructions and accessories. Grinder has toon dino head installed with original head included. Soar has extra set of silver painted wings and also part of a second Soar figure included for parts. All figures are upgraded with parts included from later FT figure releases as well as Autobot logos applied.

Prices:

FT-05 Soar (Swoop): $350
FT-06 Sever (Snarl): $300
FT-07 Stomp (Sludge): $600
FT-08 Grinder (Grimlock): $400
PF-01 Cesium (Slag): $300 (This figure was sold under the Perfect Fusion Fans Toys sub-brand but is still Fans Toys)

Discounts available if you are buying more than one. Buyer pays for shipping and Paypal fees if needed.
cesium, grinder, sever, soar, stomp

