Killerbody, company specialized in RC products and speakers, surprised us with a new and* impressive*Officially Licensed Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Mask/Speaker. The promotional video from*Killerbody Weibo
*shows a really impressive movie-accurate helmet with a great rusty finishing. The helmet is wearable and features a movable face mask, voice clips, sound effects, LED eyes, bluetooth speakers. A very impressive product! Killerbody had already showed us a similar Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee helmet
last year, so we are sure this new helmet will be as impressive as the first one. We still have no concrete information on release date, but it seems » Continue Reading.
