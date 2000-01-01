Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:00 PM
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 218
Toy stores
Happy Easter y'all! Anybody know of any toy stores I should visit while in Ottawa? Downtown area for tfs and 3p/mp
Today, 05:08 PM
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,111
Re: Toy stores
Well I'll give you this site I had bookmarked but I'm not too sure anyone updates it anymore:
http://www.the-master-list.com/Canada/Ontario/#Ottawa
Don't know if any of them will have TF's tho.
Happy Easter to you too.
