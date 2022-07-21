Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Diamond Selects Toys have updated their website with listings of their new*Transformers: Beast Wars Optimus Primal &#038; Megatron Milestones Statues. First revealed at San Diego Comic Con 2022, these statues bring us Optimus Primal and Megatron in their original forms from the Beast Wars season 1 cartoon. Each one stands 14 inches tall and are limited to 1000 units worldwide. Optimus Primal pre-order is listed for $400 and Megatron is listed for $500. See all the new stock images and product description of each statue after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

Pretty nice but there's something about Diamond Select toys that I just don't like. The plastic and articulation always feels weird.
