DZNR Transformers Plushes By Yume Toys Found At Canadian Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Oniconvoy*for sharing in our boards our first images of the new*DZNR Transformers Plushes By Yume Toys. These are “chibi-style” plushes of Optimus Prime and Megatron with a pretty curious detail. Half of their bodies show the inner robot interiors in colorful lines. Both figures were found at a Walmart store in*Walmart Waterdown in Ontario, Canada. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images attached to this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!