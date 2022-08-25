Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page DZNR Transformers Plushes By Yume Toys Found At Canadian Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,831
DZNR Transformers Plushes By Yume Toys Found At Canadian Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Oniconvoy*for sharing in our boards our first images of the new*DZNR Transformers Plushes By Yume Toys. These are “chibi-style” plushes of Optimus Prime and Megatron with a pretty curious detail. Half of their bodies show the inner robot interiors in colorful lines. Both figures were found at a Walmart store in*Walmart Waterdown in Ontario, Canada. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images attached to this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post DZNR Transformers Plushes By Yume Toys Found At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:34 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,711
Re: DZNR Transformers Plushes By Yume Toys Found At Canadian Retail
They are in every province.
Sad these,will shelf warm.
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.