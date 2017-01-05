Care of site sponsors Robot Kingdom
, we have received word of what the case breakdowns will be for Titans Return Wave 4. The various Wave 4 size classes will mix previous toys with new releases, with the likes of Repugnus, Shuffler, Brawn, Roadburn, Kup, Perceptor, Topspin, Krok, Quake, Broadside, and Sky Shadow being added into the mix and into fan’s collections. The full breakdowns of which characters are in each wave are summarized below. Robot Kingdom reports that these will be arriving in stock toward the beginning of February. Titan Masters Wave 4: NIGHTBEAT SKYTREAD REPUGNUS SHUFFLER Titans Return » Continue Reading.
.
