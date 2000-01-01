|
TFcon Toronto 2018 dates announced: July 13th 15th
Save the dates! TFcon Toronto
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018. Discounted hotel block information and dealer bookings will be available in the near future. TFcon hopes hope you can join them for what is going to be another fantastic event.
