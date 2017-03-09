Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rumor ? Transformers: The Last Knight Sneak Peek At KCA 2017?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,149
Rumor ? Transformers: The Last Knight Sneak Peek At KCA 2017?


Take this news with a grain of salt, for a rumor is circulating that an exclusive sneak peek of**Transformers: The Last Knight will air during Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017. TF5 star actress Isabela Moner is confirmed*to attend the event along with many other celebrities. However, back in the days of Dark Of The Moon, a rumor was also circulating about a TV Spot/Trailer for the movie but Michael Bay‘s official website was quick to debunk it. Never-the-less, a cross promotional campaign was carried out to promote the toys and the movie that year. Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 will &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor – Transformers: The Last Knight Sneak Peek At KCA 2017? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Laserwave / Shockwave MP-29 Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager Megatron Wolfwire Mindwipe Highbrow lot
Transformers
G1 Custom Transformers ? Blue Bluestreak MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Victory Transformers ? 4 Dinoking Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? Artfire Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Powermaster Doubleclouder MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Sixchanger Sixknight MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.