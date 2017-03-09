Take this news with a grain of salt, for a rumor is circulating that an exclusive sneak peek of**Transformers: The Last Knight will air during Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017. TF5 star actress Isabela Moner is confirmed*to attend the event along with many other celebrities. However, back in the days of Dark Of The Moon, a rumor was also circulating about a TV Spot/Trailer for the movie but Michael Bay‘s official website was quick to debunk it
. Never-the-less, a cross promotional campaign was carried out to promote the toys and the movie that year. Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 will » Continue Reading.
The post Rumor – Transformers: The Last Knight Sneak Peek At KCA 2017?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...