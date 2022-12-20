Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobot Sludge In-Hand Images


Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobot Sludge. Legacy: Evolution is bringing the popular Dinobots now in the Core class size and with the ability to merge into Volcanicus. Sludge comes packaged in robot mode which shows a lot of compromises in kibble and articulation which is understandable for his size and the fact that he also transforms into Volcanicus lower torso and upper legs. Dino mode is sure fun and decent for the size. We have comparison shots with several other Core class toys and next to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobot Sludge In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



