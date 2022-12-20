Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,382

Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobot Sludge In-Hand Images



Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobot Sludge. Legacy: Evolution is bringing the popular Dinobots now in the Core class size and with the ability to merge into Volcanicus. Sludge comes packaged in robot mode which shows a lot of compromises in kibble and articulation which is understandable for his size and the fact that he also transforms into Volcanicus lower torso and upper legs. Dino mode is sure fun and decent for the size. We have comparison shots with several other Core class toys and next to



Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobot Sludge. Legacy: Evolution is bringing the popular Dinobots now in the Core class size and with the ability to merge into Volcanicus. Sludge comes packaged in robot mode which shows a lot of compromises in kibble and articulation which is understandable for his size and the fact that he also transforms into Volcanicus lower torso and upper legs. Dino mode is sure fun and decent for the size. We have comparison shots with several other Core class toys and next to

