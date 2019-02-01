Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,848

Hot Pre-Order Alert ? MP-47 Masterpiece Hound





Seems like it's a Hound kind of day today! MP-47 Hound is officially up for Pre-Order in the west! He will be at most major online retailers at a price of around 160 USD. Make sure to check out our sponsors below to grab your pre-orders, and read on to check some additional product shots showing new angles that just dropped! Sponsor Links: TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, Big Bad Toy Store





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



