Today, 08:31 AM
Super_Megatron
Newage Toys XM-2 Duel (Masterpiece Scale Dark Of The Moon Megatron) Updated Prototype


Third part company Newage Toys, via their Facebook account, have shared images of the updated prototype of their XM-2 Duel (Masterpiece Scale Dark Of The Moon Megatron). This is the second Masterpiece scale figure by Newage following their DOTM Soundwave. Newage have shared information regarding the changes and improvements on this mold: The robot height is 31 cm. Based on your feedback and suggestions, we made the robot head bigger and lowered his shoulders. The joints and flexibility have been improved. Its accessories include a cloak, chains, a riffle and a green elf (Igor). The riffle and elf can be

The post Newage Toys XM-2 Duel (Masterpiece Scale Dark Of The Moon Megatron) Updated Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



