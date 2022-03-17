Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Slug (Dino Mode) Concept Art By Eric Siebenaler


Following the previous concept art of Cyberverse Slug*robot mode, artist*Eric J. Siebenaler is treating us now with new images of Slug in dino mode via his Instagram account. Read on for Eric’s comments on this early idea for Slug beast mode in the Transformers Cyberverse cartoon: More #dinobot action. #autobot #slug in his #chubby #triplecorn alt-mode. Again, all of my #characterdesign and #creaturedesign #conceptart for the dinobots were for an early pitch done in collaboration with the lovely folks at #hasbro that they would push to incorporate into both the #cartoon and #toyline. I love this batch of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Slug (Dino Mode) Concept Art By Eric Siebenaler appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Super_Megatron is offline
