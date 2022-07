Flame Toys Furai Model Shockwave And Beast Wars Megatron Color Images

Coming to us via Flame Toys Facebook we have images of their new*Flame Toys Furai Model Shockwave And Beast Wars Megatron. These are easy-to-build model kits, non-transforming but with a good range of poseability. We have our first look at the color prototype of G1 Shockwave and our first look at the color prototype of Beast Wars Megatron who looks a new stylized design. Additionally, Flame Toys announced that pre-order for their Furai Model Arcee will start this* 29th July, 2022. See the new images after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!