Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,686
Flame Toys Furai Model Shockwave And Beast Wars Megatron Color Images


Coming to us via Flame Toys Facebook we have images of their new*Flame Toys Furai Model Shockwave And Beast Wars Megatron. These are easy-to-build model kits, non-transforming but with a good range of poseability. We have our first look at the color prototype of G1 Shockwave and our first look at the color prototype of Beast Wars Megatron who looks a new stylized design. Additionally, Flame Toys announced that pre-order for their Furai Model Arcee will start this* 29th July, 2022. See the new images after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Flame Toys Furai Model Shockwave And Beast Wars Megatron Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 12:20 AM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,926
Re: Flame Toys Furai Model Shockwave And Beast Wars Megatron Color Images
That's Cybertron/10th Anniversary Megatron.
