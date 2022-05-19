Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Official Tubbz Transformers Optimus Prime & Megatron Revealed


And just on time to remind us that*Hasbro had teamed up with Rubber Road to launch new official merchandise for all their brands, we can share for you our first images of the new*Official Tubbz Transformers Optimus Prime &#038; Megatron. Tubbz is on of the most recognizable Rubber Road products, featuring cute little rubber ducks cosplaying as their favorite characters. Designed by*Numskull, we have little ducks cosplaying as Megatron and Optimus Prime. According to Numskull website, these PVC figures are about 9 cm tall and pre-orders they will be priced $16.99 each one. Read the full product description &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Tubbz Transformers Optimus Prime & Megatron Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



