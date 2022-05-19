And just on time to remind us that*Hasbro had teamed up with Rubber Road t
o launch new official merchandise for all their brands, we can share for you our first images of the new*Official Tubbz Transformers Optimus Prime & Megatron. Tubbz is on of the most recognizable Rubber Road products, featuring cute little rubber ducks cosplaying as their favorite characters. Designed by*Numskull, we have little ducks cosplaying as Megatron and Optimus Prime. According to Numskull website,
these PVC figures are about 9 cm tall and pre-orders they will be priced $16.99 each one. Read the full product description » Continue Reading.
