We are close to end October and we have a quite interesting week of Transformers sightings around the world. New Studio Series toys in Germany including the highly anticipated Studio Series 86 Ironhide, new Authentics toys in Mexico, Premium Finish and Wreck N’ Rule collection figures in Singapore and we have our first world sighting of the new Authentics Titan Changer Optimus Primal in Peru.* Studio Series Wave 17 Deluxe SS 86-16 Arcee, Wave 17 Voyager SS-90 AOE Galvatron, Wave 18 Voyager SS 86-17 Ironhide In Germany
*?*2005 Boards member*Phynxes*found SS 86-16 Arcee at*M?ller in Cologne. Also*Nemesis Scourge*spotted SS-90 AOE » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? October Week 3
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...