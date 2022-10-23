Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? October Week 3
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,108
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? October Week 3


We are close to end October and we have a quite interesting week of Transformers sightings around the world. New Studio Series toys in Germany including the highly anticipated Studio Series 86 Ironhide, new Authentics toys in Mexico, Premium Finish and Wreck N’ Rule collection figures in Singapore and we have our first world sighting of the new Authentics Titan Changer Optimus Primal in Peru.* Studio Series Wave 17 Deluxe SS 86-16 Arcee, Wave 17 Voyager SS-90 AOE Galvatron, Wave 18 Voyager SS 86-17 Ironhide In Germany*?*2005 Boards member*Phynxes*found SS 86-16 Arcee at*M?ller in Cologne. Also*Nemesis Scourge*spotted SS-90 AOE &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? October Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.