You might recall about two months ago, I was asking for set building tips for a Cybertronian battle scene I was building, using the Siege figures. Even with my limited resources, I finally finished it just after last weekend. Here's a crudely-made video showing the final project - sadly, the lighting was terrible, and not helped by the dim light caused by the heavily cloudy weather yesterday.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npDMdIgZ3BE
For some clearer still shots, though, I've posted two batches in the newly-opened 2020 TF photos thread. Here's are the direct links to both:
Part 1: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...77&postcount=3
Part 2: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...78&postcount=4