Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Cool Cybertronian battle diorama scene: completed
You might recall about two months ago, I was asking for set building tips for a Cybertronian battle scene I was building, using the Siege figures. Even with my limited resources, I finally finished it just after last weekend. Here's a crudely-made video showing the final project - sadly, the lighting was terrible, and not helped by the dim light caused by the heavily cloudy weather yesterday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npDMdIgZ3BE

For some clearer still shots, though, I've posted two batches in the newly-opened 2020 TF photos thread. Here's are the direct links to both:

Part 1: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...77&postcount=3

Part 2: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...78&postcount=4
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
