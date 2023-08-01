Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:12 PM
ssjgoku22




Hasbro's reason for not re-releasing the War for Cybertron games
Here's the article:

https://boundingintocomics.com/2023/...ves-theyre-on/

Pretty weird situation if you ask me. I really hope Activision can find those Hard Drives.
Today, 04:36 PM
dak




Re: Hasbro's reason for not re-releasing the War for Cybertron games
i really hope if found they don’t become game pass exclusives… that would really suck.
Today, 04:43 PM
Patate




Re: Hasbro's reason for not re-releasing the War for Cybertron games
There's a follow-up article that states it's not lost. Backed by Hasbro as well, but at this point, who knows who's telling the truth.

https://boundingintocomics.com/2023/...and-never-was/
Today, 05:12 PM
ssjgoku22




Re: Hasbro's reason for not re-releasing the War for Cybertron games
Damn, that's quite the situation. I really hope they've found them. I really want to replay both games...
