Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Hasbro's reason for not re-releasing the War for Cybertron games
Today, 04:12 PM
#
1
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,634
Hasbro's reason for not re-releasing the War for Cybertron games
Here's the article:
https://boundingintocomics.com/2023/...ves-theyre-on/
Pretty weird situation if you ask me. I really hope Activision can find those Hard Drives.
Sales:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22
ssjgoku22
Today, 04:36 PM
#
2
dak
Master Creator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 3,927
Re: Hasbro's reason for not re-releasing the War for Cybertron games
i really hope if found they don’t become game pass exclusives… that would really suck.
dak
Today, 04:43 PM
#
3
Patate
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2021
Location: Quebec
Posts: 134
Re: Hasbro's reason for not re-releasing the War for Cybertron games
There's a follow-up article that states it's not lost. Backed by Hasbro as well, but at this point, who knows who's telling the truth.
https://boundingintocomics.com/2023/...and-never-was/
Patate
Today, 05:12 PM
#
4
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,634
Re: Hasbro's reason for not re-releasing the War for Cybertron games
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Patate
There's a follow-up article that states it's not lost. Backed by Hasbro as well, but at this point, who knows who's telling the truth.
https://boundingintocomics.com/2023/...and-never-was/
Damn, that's quite the situation. I really hope they've found them. I really want to replay both games...
Sales:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22
ssjgoku22
