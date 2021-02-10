|
MPM Optimus Prime (Bumblebee) Revealed?
Coming from Planet Iacon’s Facebook
page, we might have our first look at the next MPM figure, Optimus Prime from Bumblebee. No official word on the validity of the figure. With New York Toy Fair originally being this weekend, hopefully Hasbro will do a digital event for Transformers soon. Would you add this figure to your Masterpiece collection? Share your thoughts in the discussion.
