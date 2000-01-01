TFcon is very pleased to welcome back Alex Milne
to the TFcon Toronto guest list this year. Alex is best known for his work as the primary artist on IDWs Transformers: More than Meets the Eye
comic book. He will be attending both days and offering prints and commissions to attendees all weekend long.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Attendee registration will be available in the near future.