Today, 04:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,874
Transformers Artist Alex Milne to attend TFcon Toronto 2017
TFcon is very pleased to welcome back Alex Milne to the TFcon Toronto guest list this year. Alex is best known for his work as the primary artist on IDWs Transformers: More than Meets the Eye comic book. He will be attending both days and offering prints and commissions to attendees all weekend long.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Attendee registration will be available in the near future.
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
