Care of Loopaza Mega Store
on Facebook, we can share with you some scans from this month’s Figure King magazine. It’s a slow month on the Transformers front, with MP-38 Masterpiece Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) / Optimus Primal toy version getting the lion’s share of one page, and the Legends LG-EX Headmasters on the other. Both have some nice high resolution images for your enjoyment, including a look at a backpack accessory storage for MP-38 – aka “so that’s what the peg on MP-32 was for”. In other news, Transformers Asia
has also announced that they will be » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King January 2017 Transformers scans featuring MP-38 Masterpiece Optimus Primal
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...