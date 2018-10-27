|
Paris Comic Con Transformers Siege Promo Video
With thanks to TFW2005 member transform75, we have a look at a Transformers War for Cybertron Siege trailer shown at the Paris Comic Con. There’s not a lot new in the video – what we see here is the artwork from SDCC 2018 and NYCC 2018 “animated”, but if you look around the six second mark you can catch a view of some of the Decepticons in the style of an Acid Free print with what looks like a black version of Prowl on the left hand side of Starscream, Soundwave and Shockwave. Could this be our first look at » Continue Reading.
