Transformers Earhrise Wave 1 Deluxe, Voyager & Micromasters Out In Canada
Courtesy of friend site Cybertron.ca
we carn report that Earthrise Wave 1 Deluxe Cliffjumper,*Ironworks, and*Wheeljack*have been spotted*
in multiple Walmarts and Toys R Us in Canada. Their wave partner Hoist should surface soon. Additionally, over the last few days*Earthrise Micromasters were spotted
*at ToysRUs in Ontario and*Earthrise Voyagers were found
*at ToysRUs in both Quebec and Ontario. Wave 1*Leader Class figures were reported
some weeks ago, so Canada is only missing Earthrise Wave 1 Battlemasters, Happy hunting!
