Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earhrise Wave 1 Deluxe, Voyager & Micromasters Out In Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,369
Transformers Earhrise Wave 1 Deluxe, Voyager & Micromasters Out In Canada


Courtesy of friend site Cybertron.ca we carn report that Earthrise Wave 1 Deluxe Cliffjumper,*Ironworks, and*Wheeljack*have been spotted*in multiple Walmarts and Toys R Us in Canada. Their wave partner Hoist should surface soon. Additionally, over the last few days*Earthrise Micromasters were spotted*at ToysRUs in Ontario and*Earthrise Voyagers were found*at ToysRUs in both Quebec and Ontario. Wave 1*Leader Class figures were reported some weeks ago, so Canada is only missing Earthrise Wave 1 Battlemasters, Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earhrise Wave 1 Deluxe, Voyager & Micromasters Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
Transformers
COMBINER WARS SKYLYNX NISB TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
Transformers Classics G1 Soundwave w. Laserbeak & Ravage (Commemorative Series)
Transformers
Transformers Energon 2003 Rapid Run w. Nightcruz and Nightscream Mini-Cons
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Lot AS IS
Transformers
New Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Mutant Soundwave Sonar Alligator Bat sealed
Transformers
Transformers Universe 2003 Autobot Optimus Primal Complete Loose
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.