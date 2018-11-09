Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,420

Unicron #6 preview



Courtesy of



The post







More... Courtesy of Comic Crusaders comes the five-page preview for the final issue of IDW Publishing’s Unicron miniseries! The Autobots, Decepticons, and all of their allies stand united to face the titular world-eater in one last battle not just for the fate of the Earth, but the entire universe itself.* Only one last, desperate plan has any hope of seeing them all survive! As well, in illustrating all of the pages of this double-sized finale, Alex Milne will joined by fellow IDW ongoing artists Sara Pitre-Durocher, Andrew Griffith, and Kei Zama. You can pick up the penultimate issue of IDW’s » Continue Reading. The post Unicron #6 preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.