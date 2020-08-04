Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:21 PM
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: Bornstein and Turnbull Theme Music


Composers Alexander Bornstein and Tracie Turnbull, with fair warning to musical story spoilers after the read more jump depending upon your Siege viewing progress, shared lead sheets, clips and commentary associated with themes heard in the series. Bornstein: Todays theme is for the Autobots, first heard as a piano arrangement, then followed by some of its appearances in #siege. Also included is the Autobot B Theme which is the basis of the Decepticon theme and will be looked at tomorrow. Thanks to @tracietcello for the lead sheets and picking the perfect font! Todays theme is &#187; Continue Reading.

