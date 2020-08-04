Composers Alexander Bornstein and Tracie Turnbull, with fair warning to musical story spoilers after the read more jump depending upon your Siege viewing progress, shared lead sheets, clips and commentary associated with themes heard in the series. Bornstein: Todays theme is for the Autobots, first heard as a piano arrangement, then followed by some of its appearances in #siege
. Also included is the Autobot B Theme which is the basis of the Decepticon theme and will be looked at tomorrow. Thanks to @tracietcello
for the lead sheets and picking the perfect font! Todays theme is » Continue Reading.
