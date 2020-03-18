TFW2005 member Lucas35 adds to our July solicitations coverage, pointing out the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview availability of Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies which provides a complete look at pages that author Simon Furman offered commentary for in May
. Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche
(Cover Artist), Geoff Senior (Cover Artist), John Giang
(Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) Check out all the artwork attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Simon Furman returns! The beloved writer, accompanied by the equally accomplished Guido » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #1 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca