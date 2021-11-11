Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:40 AM
Transformers Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur New Stock Images


Via Ebay we can share for you a pair of new stock images of the new*Transformers Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur. Amazon exclusive Terrorsaur is an extensive retool of Kingdom Deluxe Airazor bringing us a pretty decent cartoon-accurate Terrorsaur considering some of the concessions that have been made. The new images show the figure in robot mode and beast mode (a bit mistransformed) and all his accessories. See the new images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

