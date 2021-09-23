A new Ebay listing
brings us some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Scorponok Reissue.** This Scorponok reissue surprised us when we were able to share in-hand images of the figure
when we didn’t even have any official announcement, listing or rumor. Now we have our first look at the packaging plus new pics of robot and beast mode. We are yet to know and official reveal of this reissue, but you can see the mirrored images attached to this news post. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
