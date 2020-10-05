Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generations Selects ? Decepticon Barricade (Earthrise Form) Revealed


Thanks to Planet Iacon Facebook*we have our first look at the new*Transformers Generations Selects – Decepticon Barricade (Earthrise Form) for your viewing pleasure. There’s still no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Generations Selects – Decepticon Barricade (Earthrise Form) Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



