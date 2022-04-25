Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Redmagic x Transformers Collaboration ? RedMagic 7 Pro Mobile & Other Accessories


Via*sparrowsnews*and notebookcheck websites we have images and information about the new collaboration between Chinese mobile company Redmagic and Transformers. RedMagic has revealed an Optimus Prime-themed version of their 7 Pro mobile gamer phone and a Decepticon-themed variant as well. The latter sports an attractive new black and purple colorway with official Hasbro-derived Transformers logos. They offer a nearly top-end 18GB RAM/512GB storage configuration. The Optimus Prime 7 Pro is priced*6,999 Yuan which is $1,066.87 approximately. Both mobiles come in a convertible new box with additional accessories such as branded cases and pins. See all the promotional images and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Redmagic x Transformers Collaboration – RedMagic 7 Pro Mobile & Other Accessories appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



