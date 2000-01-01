Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,292

Tickets now on sale at TFcon is very happy to welcomethe voices ofandin Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon Toronto 2021 to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Transformers The Movie. He is also well known as Colonel Roy Campbell in the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise.Paul will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention. Paul Eiding is presented by Ages Three and Up Tickets now on sale at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets Attached Thumbnails





