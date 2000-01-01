Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:57 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,292
Transformers voice actor Paul Eiding to attend TFcon Toronto 2021
TFcon is very happy to welcome Paul Eiding the voices of Perceptor and Quintesson in Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon Toronto 2021 to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Transformers The Movie. He is also well known as Colonel Roy Campbell in the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise.

Paul will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention. Paul Eiding is presented by Ages Three and Up.

Tickets now on sale at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
