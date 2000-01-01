|
Transformers voice actor Paul Eiding to attend TFcon Toronto 2021
TFcon is very happy to welcome Paul Eiding
the voices of Perceptor
and Quintesson
in Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon Toronto 2021
to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Transformers The Movie. He is also well known as Colonel Roy Campbell in the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise.
Paul will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention. Paul Eiding is presented by Ages Three and Up
Tickets now on sale at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
