Old Today, 01:01 PM   #1
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,306
UPCs for netflix toys
hey, anybody have the UPCs for the nextflix toys? want to see if stocktrack.ca has them listed.
Old Today, 02:23 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 112
Re: UPCs for netflix toys
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
hey, anybody have the UPCs for the nextflix toys? want to see if stocktrack.ca has them listed.



I listed the box upc in the walmart thread sometime back but they dont work. Apparently you need the number off the receipt.



heres the voyagers. in stock numbers could be either megs or hotlink.

https://stocktrack.ca/?s=wm&upc=40030095147


Here's the box UPC for deluxes
  • Scrapface: 5010993695621
  • Sideswipe: 5010993695638
  • Chromia: 5010993695669
  • Hound: 5010993695652
  • Mirage: 5010993695607
