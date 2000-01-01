Quote:
|
Originally Posted by RNSrobot
hey, anybody have the UPCs for the nextflix toys? want to see if stocktrack.ca has them listed.
I listed the box upc in the walmart thread sometime back but they dont work. Apparently you need the number off the receipt.
heres the voyagers. in stock numbers could be either megs or hotlink.
https://stocktrack.ca/?s=wm&upc=40030095147
Here's the box UPC for deluxes
- Scrapface: 5010993695621
- Sideswipe: 5010993695638
- Chromia: 5010993695669
- Hound: 5010993695652
- Mirage: 5010993695607