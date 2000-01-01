UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 112

Re: UPCs for netflix toys
hey, anybody have the UPCs for the nextflix toys? want to see if stocktrack.ca has them listed.





I listed the box upc in the walmart thread sometime back but they dont work. Apparently you need the number off the receipt.







heres the voyagers. in stock numbers could be either megs or hotlink.



https://stocktrack.ca/?s=wm&upc=40030095147





Here's the box UPC for deluxes

Scrapface: 5010993695621

Sideswipe: 5010993695638

Chromia: 5010993695669

Hound: 5010993695652

