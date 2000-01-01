Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:22 PM
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,002
RiD 2001 Super Sideburn Review
A blast from the past with RiD 2001, or Car Robots if you prefer, and Super Sideburn. I think a lot here got refined over time in Generations but as wild as this robot was...at least he was animation accurate!

https://youtu.be/n4K_Hz4aawE
