The Last Knight ? Wave 2 on retail stores in Germany

User Nevermore reports on the boards that The Last Knight Voyager class Hound was found in Dormund's TRU for €50 (roughly US$57). It's also reported that Megatron was seen in Mainheim. As we've seen before the premiere packaging is raising prices globally for figures. Will you be ordering Wave 2 as well? Where do you plan to buy?