|
Possible New Info On Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy Revealed
Thanks to a book listing on Amazon US, we now have some possible tidbits regarding the upcoming
Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy animated series by Boulder Media Studio. Transformers Rescue Bots: Welcome to the Training Academy! (Passport to Reading Level 1) The Rescue Bots have a great new home base until the computer goes haywire. Can the team work together to fix it, or will their new Training Academy be discovered? Welcome to the Training Academy*will*be released this September 5th and you can find out more info about the book, after the jump. Transformers Rescue Bots: Welcome to the Training » Continue Reading.
The post Possible New Info On Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.