|
Transformers Day Announced At The Paley Center For Media
We have a bit of an announcement from*Paley Center for Media: “To celebrate the opening of one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Transformers: The Last Knight, The Paley Center for Media will host Transformers Through the Years: A Super-Saturday Family Screening Celebration on Saturday, June 17. Free Transformers toys will be available for the first 350 children in attendance! The fun-filled afternoon will include a premiere screening of a new Transformers animated episode, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, as well as specially selected Transformers animated favorites including Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Robots in Disguise and Transformers: Beast Wars. Immersive » Continue Reading.
