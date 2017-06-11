|
Sir Anthony Hopkins Talks A Bit About Transformers: The Last Knight
Daily Mail got hold of*Sir Anthony Hopkins over the weekend to talk a bit about his experience while working on*Transformers: The Last Knight. Hopkins plays Sir Edmund Burton, the 12th Earl of Folgan, who has devoted his life to the study of the ancestries of humans and Transformers. He and Mark Wahlberg (as the hero Cade Yeager) team up to make an unlikely alliance to save the world from being destroyed by war between the Transformers and humans. Youre not going to ask me to explain the plot are you? he says. Because its so very complicated and theres the » Continue Reading.
