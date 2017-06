Hailee Steinfeld Confirmed For The Bumblebee Movie, Filming Begins Soon

Following up to the previous news post regarding her possible involvement with the Transformers Franchise, it seems as though Hailee Steinfeld is confirmed for her upcoming role on Transformers Cinematic Universe spin-off movie Bumblebee. Speaking to News Australia *the actress stated: I am so excited to know that is the next movie I am working on. Obviously Im coming to Australia and when I come back, we start shooting. While most details are being kept quiet, Hollywood Reporter *has claimed that the role will be a tomboy who works as a mechanic after school.