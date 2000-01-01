Today, 05:10 PM #1 ssjgoku22 Masterpiece Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 1,005 Fraud Alert: Be careful with Walmart.ca!!! Just got an email from Walmart.ca saying that someone changed my email address for my Walmart account. The email was legit because when I went to log in to the account, Walmart did not recognize my email address anymore. Couldn't change the password either because my email address was unrecognized.



I've already emailed Walmart.ca about the issue and I'm in the process of canceling my credit card with my bank (as a precaution).



My advice to anyone that has a Walmart account currently is to IMMEDIATELY change your password and unlink any payment methods from your Walmart account (credit cards, paypal, etc.).



I just wanted to put this out there.

