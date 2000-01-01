Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Fraud Alert: Be careful with Walmart.ca!!!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
ssjgoku22
Masterpiece
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,005
Fraud Alert: Be careful with Walmart.ca!!!
Just got an email from Walmart.ca saying that someone changed my email address for my Walmart account. The email was legit because when I went to log in to the account, Walmart did not recognize my email address anymore. Couldn't change the password either because my email address was unrecognized.

I've already emailed Walmart.ca about the issue and I'm in the process of canceling my credit card with my bank (as a precaution).

My advice to anyone that has a Walmart account currently is to IMMEDIATELY change your password and unlink any payment methods from your Walmart account (credit cards, paypal, etc.).

I just wanted to put this out there.
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers
NEW HASBRO TRANSFORMERS VINTAGE G1 REISSUE SOUNDWAVE &CONDOR CASSETTE BUZZSAW
Transformers
Transformers g1 G2 21x figures lot vintage omnibots Grimlock Blaster cassettes
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.