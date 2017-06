Hasbro Masterpiece MP-10 Optimus Prime Annoucement

Via the official Toys"R"Us YouTube Channel, we have the Hasbro Masterpiece MP-10 Optimus Prime Annoucement. Hasbro's John Warden presents the video that includes comments about the mold from some fans and mentions Takara Tomy involvement as the original designers. This will be the second release of this mold in the USA after the 2012 release and the 2014 Year Of The Horse Platinum Edition. Hasbro MP-10 Optimus Prime will be a ToysRus exclusive.