|
Hasbro Masterpiece MP-10 Optimus Prime Annoucement
Via the official*Toys”R”Us
*YouTube Channel, we have the*Hasbro Masterpiece MP-10 Optimus Prime Annoucement. Hasbro’s John Warden presents the video that includes comments about the mold from some fans and mentions Takara Tomy involvement as the original designers. This will be the second release of this mold in the USA after the 2012 release and the 2014 Year Of The Horse Platinum Edition. Hasbro MP-10 Optimus Prime will be a ToysRus exclusive. You can check the video below and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.  
The post Hasbro Masterpiece MP-10 Optimus Prime Annoucement
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.