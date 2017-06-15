|
Prime 1 Studios The Last Knight Megatron Statue
Prime 1 Studio
has revealed their super high end Transformers The Last Knight Megatron statue.* As with all Prime 1 Studio offerings, it is highly movie accurate and features paint, lights and sculpt that have no rival.* It’s also one of the best looks we’ve had at Transformers The Last Knight Megatron regardless of format, so if you want to see what every nook and cranny of Megs looks like jump in and check these pictures!* Full details on the statue are also after the break! MMTFM-17: MEGATRON (THE LAST KNIGHT) Prime 1 Studio is proud » Continue Reading.
