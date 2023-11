Nocturn Previously Dead Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 4,889

Re: Legacy Predacon Inferno Yeah second that the scale is fairly show accurate. Inferno was rendered a fair deal bigger than Waspinator, Terrorsaur or Tarantulas.



Also of note that OG Inferno was a "Mega" or equivalent to modern voyagers, while most of the other preds were basics or deluxes. But then Scorponok was also a mega and he was the smallest pred in the show, so, idk

