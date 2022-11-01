Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:19 PM
Rodimus Convoy
POTP Predaking Combiner set MIB! 100% complete with box!
Hi everyone!

I'm selling my MIB POTP Predaking combiner set! Everything is in perfect shape and the set is 100% complete. Stickers have been carefully applied. Instructions sheet and mini-poster are included. The box is in superb shape, with no visible wear. Insert and plastic tray are in perfect shape. Smoke and pet free environment. I'm an adult collector, long time member of this board.

I'm asking 320$ CAN. Free pickup in Quebec city or shipping fees based on your location.

Thank you and have a nice day!
Click image for larger version Name: 316460052_656277849562842_9034011949096731683_n.jpg Views: 2 Size: 97.6 KB ID: 53246   Click image for larger version Name: 316560084_2996506360643593_3151293905537118638_n.jpg Views: 2 Size: 96.9 KB ID: 53247   Click image for larger version Name: 316456756_675311247267236_8056810586576851671_n.jpg Views: 4 Size: 97.9 KB ID: 53248   Click image for larger version Name: 316352642_1560360624429129_3226336362205007709_n.jpg Views: 2 Size: 96.2 KB ID: 53249  
