Old Today, 11:40 AM
Super_Megatron
KFC KP-18 Medical Bed For Optimus Prime


Via Griffith Keith on Facebook*we can share our first images of a new and original product of third party company KFC:*KP-18 Medical Bed For Optimus Prime. This is a very nice an detailed Masterpiece scaled medical bed inspired by the scene from the classic G1 Transformers movie where Optimus lies before his dead. According to the information shared this item will be sold as a*model kit, featuring panels that can you can open to storage accessories or weapons. Dimensions are 357 mm x 140 mm x 107 mm, so Masterpiece MP-44 Optimus Prime should fit very well. What do &#187; Continue Reading.

The post KFC KP-18 Medical Bed For Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



