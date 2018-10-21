|
Transformers: The Last Knight Sqweeks Concept Art By Ed Natividad
It’s good to see concept art and early ideas of the production of any Transformers media. This time we can share for you the*Transformers: The Last Knight Sqweeks Concept Art By Ed Natividad. The images surfaced via Ed Natividad’s website
, and he treated us with not only one but four concept art pieces of the little Sqweeks. The first image features 3 different alternatives for Sqweeks which is colored green instead of the light blue we saw on the film. The fourth image shows us a design which seems a bit closer to the final rendition of the small » Continue Reading.
