Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Sqweeks Concept Art By Ed Natividad


It's good to see concept art and early ideas of the production of any Transformers media. This time we can share for you the*Transformers: The Last Knight Sqweeks Concept Art By Ed Natividad. The images surfaced via Ed Natividad's website, and he treated us with not only one but four concept art pieces of the little Sqweeks. The first image features 3 different alternatives for Sqweeks which is colored green instead of the light blue we saw on the film. The fourth image shows us a design which seems a bit closer to the final rendition of the small

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Sqweeks Concept Art By Ed Natividad appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
